Joanna Gaines Reveals the Sweet Gesture Her Mother-in-Law Makes Every Thanksgiving (Exclusive)

Joanna Gaines is highlighting a very special ritual her mother-in-law Gayle keeps up with every holiday season.

Having just celebrated 20 years of Magnolia — the home and lifestyle empire pioneered by Joanna and her husband, Chip — the mom of five is also reflecting on the importance of connection within her home and the value that family traditions hold during the holiday season.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the cover of Magnolia Journal’s winter issue, in which the Fixer Upper star recalls some of her favorite winter routines she looks forward to sharing with her family — including the sweet gesture that her mother-in-law makes every Thanksgiving.

“Like clockwork, we repeat rituals and re-create memories: the morning we pack up the kids and venture to the Christmas tree farm,” Joanna recalls in the issue’s Editor’s Letter. “Thanksgiving Day, when Chip’s mom gives each of us a new ornament to mark the year.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines pose for Magnolia Journal's winter issue, out on newsstands November 11.

Joanna, who shares five kids — Crew, 5, Emmie, 13, Duke, 15, Ella, 16, and Drake, 18 — with her husband of 20 years, adds that traditions aren’t special because they build each year, but rather it’s the connection between family members and friends that brings meaning to the festivities.

“We savor favorite foods, unpack childhood ornaments, replay nostalgic records. We hold our rituals close, but we hold our people even closer,” she writes. “Maybe that’s the sweetness I’m trying to put a name to. It’s the you and yours that make the holidays a season to behold.”

The Magnolia Network co-founder added that while most people envision a “room full of people” when they think of connection, she doesn’t always thrive in that situation and she’s thankful to have other means, like food, to bring her closer to others.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram Chip and Joanna celebrated 20 years of Magnolia in October.

In Joanna’s note on “capturing connection,” the mom of five opens up about being more intentional with the relationship she wants her kids to have with their home in Waco, Texas, especially after her oldest son, Drake, recently left for college this fall.

On Drake coming back home for the holidays, Joanna shares, “​​I want to hear that life pouring in and out of every room and conversation. And I want Drake to feel as if the impression he’s made in our home remained even when he didn’t.”

“I’m thinking about this now because I’ve learned that I want to be intentional about creating that space for my kids to connect,” she continues. “Our house is built in a way where everyone could go their separate ways if they don’t have a good reason not to.

Chip is seen on the cover of Magnolia Journal for the first time in six years.

While the winter issue portrays a meaningful message in more ways than one, it’s also the first time Chip has joined his wife on the cover in six years. The last time he was featured alongside Joanna was in the fall issue in 2017.

Shortly before celebrating two decades of Magnolia in October, the married couple hit another milestone with the launch of their new podcast network Blind Nil Audio. They have already released two shows: 50 Fires: A Conversation of Money and Meaning and This Morning Walk.

The pair are also gearing up for the grand opening of Hotel 1928, a historic hotel that the couple restored themselves, on Nov. 1.

Magnolia Journal’s winter issue is out on newsstands on Nov. 10.



