Joanna Gaines Reveals Her 'Design Hack' for When Her Kids Drill 'Like 9 Too Many' Holes in the Wall

The 'Fixer Upper' host shared her hilarious DIY fix on Instagram

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Joanna Gaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines, A wall at Joanna Gaines's home

Joanna Gaines knows sometimes the simplest solution is the best one.

The Fixer Upper host, 45, shared a foolproof — and hilarious — DIY hack on Instagram on Sunday. In a video clip, Gaines detailed some damage one of her five kids did to her home. (She and husband chip share Drake, 18, Ella, 17, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 5.) The painted shiplap wall has eight screws drilled into it close together and six additional holes, seemingly from where one of the kids had drilled in the wrong spot on the first try.

Luckily for Gaines, she knew just what to do. "When one of your children drill like 9 too many screws in the wall, here's a design hack: just cover it w/ a cute pic🥴," she joked on Instagram.

The video itself showed some serious damage to a green wall, with 8 screws in one area surrounded by several holes and chipped paint. She then grabbed a cute old-school photograph in a frame and — just like that — the damage was covered.

"Now look," one of her kids, seemingly her youngest, proclaimed at the end of the clip.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram Before and after of Joanna Gaines's wall on Instagram

Just last month, the Magnolia Network founders caught up with PEOPLE to discuss parenthood and specifically what it's been like raising four teenagers and a preschooler.



"What we have realized about our kids is, they want to feel as normal as possible. So they don't ever talk about any of it," Joanna said of her and her husband's successes. "I think they love the idea of flying under the radar, feeling normal."

Joanna Gaines Instagram

"We get that. But maybe they'll be proud of this one day," she added.

Chip chimed in with a universal parenting truth: "teenagers aren't notorious for compliments."

Cindy Ord/Getty ; Chip Gaines Instagram

Joanna revealed that the duo would love to have their kids involved in the family business some day if they're interested. “Obviously at some point it'd be so fun to have one or two of our kids work with us, but that's definitely not what we're saying out loud to them,” Joanna said.

"Chip is really good at saying, 'You need your own identity. When you're finished with college, go do some stuff on your own. Learn some stuff. And then if you want to come back years later and teach us, we're here.'"

With their children now drilling screws into the wall, and learning about some DIY fixes from Joanna to cover them up, the duo may already be raising interior designers of their own!



