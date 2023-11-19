Joanna Gaines Opens Up About How Her Relationship With Chip Has Changed

Joanna Gaines has had a busy year. From planning and celebrating 20 years of Magnolia (and marriage to Chip) with this year's Silobration to the power couple opening Hotel 1928, the interior designer half of HGTV's Fixer Upper team is bound to be going through a lot when it comes to her thoughts and emotions. In the latest episode of the podcast This Morning Walk, hosts Alex Elle and Libby Delana sat down with Joanna to talk all things relationships and kids.

Even mere viewers of the Fixer Upper multiverse can see that Joanna tends to be the more level-headed one in the relationship. Chip makes jokes, Jo talks sense, and it results in an admirable balance. That balance is presumably what has enabled them to have five children, run a (massively successful) business, and always come out the other side of any challenge together. However, on the podcast, Joanna shares that things have changed recently in how she deals with anything emotional—and what Chip thinks about it.

"…I feel like I'm going through a midlife crisis! Aren't we all," Joanna says. "I'm not super emotional—Chip is the emotional one—but I have turned into something he doesn't understand now. He's like, 'You cry all the time,' and I'm like, 'I'm just making up for the 20 years that I have been unemotional!'" Joanna goes on to say that she's enjoying this new change in her life, embracing her feelings and refusing to resist the urge to cry when the need bubbles up. "There's so much healing in not holding things in…Now I just love crying," she tells the podcast hosts. "It feels good to feel."

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

On top of her personal changes and the day-to-day things that come up, this emotional shift comes at a pivotal moment in Joanna's life as a mom. Their oldest, Drake, graduated high school earlier this year and is off at college, forcing the businesswoman into dealing with a nest that's one baby short and facing the reality that Drake is only the first to go. "I've always said I don't like change…I have learned to exercise a muscle I didn't know I had," Joanna says, adding that Chip is the complete opposite. "But my son leaves for college, that change is a different thing as a mother." She goes on to say that while it's different, it is still a "beautiful disruption" to their lives. "It's like holding sadness and joy all in one thing."

Their other children are 17, 15, 14, and five years old, so Joanna knows the transition from having seven people in the house to just three will come swiftly. However, she's trying hard to take it all in stride and look at it through a more positive lens. "I've never felt so deep as a mother this connection you can have with a kid and even just home," Joanna says.

Well, here's hoping to get more glimpses of the kids and Joanna's relationship with Chip in the latest Magnolia Network series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

