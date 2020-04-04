Joanna Gaines Is Hosting a Cooking Special on Sunday and We're Already Hungry

From Country Living

Joanna Gaines is treating us to a one-hour cooking special airing on the Food Network this Sunday, April 5th at 12 EST.

The show will feature a compilation of mini cooking videos filmed by Joanna and Chip Gaines' children while they have been self-isolating at home, plus a sneak peek of Joanna's upcoming solo show.

Grab your apron! Joanna Gaines is coming straight to your kitchen this Sunday to help you cook away your quarantine blues. The 41-year-old best-selling cookbook author and mother of five took to her Instagram on Thursday to share the most appetizing piece of news we've heard all week.

"Well, this is going to be fun!" Joanna wrote in her post. "The 'cooking show' videos that the kids filmed will be airing in a one-hour special on @foodnetwork this Sunday at 12p/11a CT!"

"Plus, I’m sharing a sneak peek of my actual cooking show that will premiere on Magnolia Network in the coming months!" she added. The post also featured a video of Joanna making a Dutch oven lasagna, garlic knots, and a French silk pie. (Our mouths are watering!)

Joanna has been posting sneak peeks of the TV special on her Instagram all week to entertain both her family and her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the mini cooking videos—which were adorably filmed by her oldest son, Drake, with help from her daughter Ella—Joanna shows fans how to whip up some of her most famous dishes.

If the way to the heart is through the stomach, then Joanna has officially stolen our hearts with her super easy and delicious chocolate chip cookie and chili recipes.

We can't wait to see the other heavenly recipes she has in store for us on Sunday! But wait, there's more to look forward to. We'll finally get to learn more details about Joanna's upcoming solo cooking show, which will air on her and husband Chip's new television network, Magnolia. The DIY cable channel is set to launch in October, and we can't wait!

