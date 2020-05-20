Joanna Gaines Created a Custom Paint Color for her Coffee Shop and Now It’s For Sale

Photo credit: Instagram / Magnolia Press

From House Beautiful

Magnolia Home just added a new paint color to its palette—the first addition to the collection since the line launched in collaboration with KILZ in 2016. And if you've visited Magnolia Market since the opening of Magnolia Press Coffee Company, you may recognize this forest green hue.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Officially called 1905 Green, this color covers the coffee shop's interior and exterior. Joanna had specifically created this dazzling green for Magnolia Press Coffee Co. A standout shade on its own, it pairs nicely with the walnut, leather, concrete and bronze mid-century design accents of the Gaines's coffee shop — and now you can bring it into your own home. The color has been added to Magnolia Home's paint collection.

"While working on the design concept for our coffee shop, I was flipping through paint swatches and found myself drawn toward two different colors—a deep blue, and a jewel-tone green," Joanna Gaines said in a statement. "The idea of combining them to create a custom color is how 1905 Green came to be. I love the way this moody, dark green comes to life on the walls, balancing depth and sophistication with familiarity and comfort."

As of Monday, the color became available in an 8 ounce sample size, as well as full gallons at select Ace Hardware store locations. The color is also available here at Magnolia.com. Prices start at $8 for an 8oz sample, and range between $43 to $50 for a full gallon, dependent on whether you want premium interior or exterior paint.

Photo credit: Keith Madigan Studios

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like