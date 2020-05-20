Joanna Gaines Announces Online Ordering for Her Famous Silos Baking Co. Cookies

Photo credit: Magnolia/Silos Baking Co.

Like most businesses, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Silos Baking Co. has had to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately for fans of the bakery, Joanna announced online orders for the store’s best-selling cookies.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Fixer Upper or you’ve actually had the privilege of traveling to Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, there’s a pretty good chance you know about Joanna Gaines’ swoon-worthy baked goods. And, if you don’t, now’s your chance.

On Tuesday, May 19, Joanna took to her Instagram to let fans know that, while Silos Baking Co. is currently shut down due to COVID-19 lockdown orders, lovers of the brand can still enjoy a few of the bakery’s best-selling treats.

“Since Silos Baking Co. is still closed here in Waco, we wanted to find a way to send you some of our treats!” she began in her caption. “You can order a batch of chocolate chip or sugar cookies (or both!) at magnolia.com and get them delivered to your home or you can send to a friend!”

While we’re all for more accessible treats, we understand that some people are hesitant to buy pre-made food given the current times. If that’s how you feel, don’t fret! You can still get in on the Silos Baking Co. cookies goodness—not to mention tons of other delicious recipes— by ordering Joanna’s cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering .

Whichever method you choose, we hope it adds a sweet highlight to these uncertain times.

