JOANN Announces the Addition of Mario Sampson to Leadership Team

JOANN, Inc.
·2 min read
JOANN, Inc.
JOANN, Inc.

Company hires retail veteran Sampson to lead Supply Chain organization into the future

HUDSON, Ohio, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing and one of the fastest-growing players in the arts and crafts space, has added retail industry veteran Mario Sampson to its leadership team as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.

Sampson has more than a decade of leadership experience in Distribution, Supply Chain and Logistics for several national retailers, and is a transformational leader who has led process improvement initiatives to profitable success. He was most recently SVP, Supply Chain for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, where he led all operations including planning, importing, warehousing, distribution, and transportation. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Unique Industries, including SVP of Operations, overseeing areas including planning, manufacturing, and global distribution. Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Macy’s, Amazon, and Target.

“We are very excited to welcome Mario to JOANN as part of our senior leadership team and are confident his experience and knowledge will help us navigate the evolving global supply chain landscape,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “He brings a great depth of experience in retail operations and logistics that will help our business ensure we have the right product at the right time, and that we are serving customers to the best of our ability.”

Sampson will report directly to Miquelon, and will be based at JOANN’s Hudson, Ohio headquarters.

ABOUT JOANN
For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest-growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 852 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts: Ajay Jain ajay.jain@joann.com  330-463-8585 Corporate Communications: Amanda Hayes amanda.hayes@joann.com  216-296-5887


