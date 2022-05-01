Joanderson Brito stuns Andre Fili with 41-second finish at UFC on ESPN 35

Matt Erickson
·1 min read
  Andre Fili
    Andre Fili
    American mixed martial arts fighter

Andre Fili was the biggest favorite on the UFC on ESPN 35 main card. But Joanderson Brito apparently didn’t care.

Brito (13-3-1 MMA, 1-2 UFC) drilled Fili (21-9 MMA, 9-8-1 UFC), who was near 3-1 favorite status, with a right hand early in their featherweight fight. Fili fell to the canvas, and Brito wasted no time following him down.

He only needed about 10 hammer fists, first from his feet, then from his knees, to get referee Herb Dean to step in just 41 seconds into the bout.

Afterward, Brazil’s Brito said learning of the death of an uncle earlier in the day made the win extra special.

The win was Brito’s first in the UFC after coming up short against Bill Algeo in January. Fili’s loss was the first time he’d been finished since a knockout setback to Yair Rodriguez six years ago. His losses since then all had been by decision until Brito stunned him.

