New Joan Rivers Comedy Albums Coming in 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

New comedy albums from the late Joan Rivers containing previously unreleased material will be released in 2021.

Production-distribution company Comedy Dynamics announced Friday it has acquired hundreds of hours of content from the Joan Rivers Estate, with plans to release a box set and digital albums. Rivers rose to prominence in the mid 1960s, best known for her quick wit and caustic style. She died in 2014.

Her daughter Melissa Rivers said, “While hundreds of hours of my mother on tape sounds great to her fans, to my therapist it sounds like another beach house. Thankfully, mom was meticulous about saving everything, and some of her best routines, collected over literally decades, are going to soon be available. For that we really can be grateful.”

The 1986 launch of “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” made her the first woman to host a late night network television talk show. She won a Daytime Emmy for hosting “The Joan Rivers Show.” She was also bestselling author, playwright, screenwriter, film director, columnist, lecturer, and radio host.

“Joan is the icon of icons in every sense of the word,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics. “Not only was she a comedic pioneer, she was an entrepreneur, author, actress, director and more. We’re excited to honor her career, and her life’s work for many years to come.”

The company said 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated, including all five in last year’s comedy album category.

