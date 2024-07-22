Joan Laporta reassures Barcelona fans about €58m signing

In this summer transfer window, the topmost priority of FC Barcelona is to sign the Spanish winger, Nico Williams. Although the Catalans were prioritizing a midfield pivot previously, the Athletic Club forward has made himself their top priority with his performances in the UEFA EURO 2024.

The Catalans are actively working on this operation and looking for a way to pay his €58 million release clause. Meanwhile, the Blaugranes also await the player’s approval to complete this transfer.

Although Barcelona have him as their first priority, they will still face significant difficulties in Nico’s pursuit. This is particularly the case as the Catalans cannot meet the figures some of the Premier League clubs offer.

Barcelona’s FFP problems will force them to offer lower wages, at least for the first two seasons. To compensate for this, they will offer him greater wages after these two seasons, and will also offer him a longer contract.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club are also adamant that they will not negotiate for the winger. The Basques want any club desirous of getting him to pay his full release clause.

In such a context, the Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, was asked by a fan about this operation. As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the top Barcelona official was vacationing in Sardinia when a fan asked him about Nico’s incorporation. To this question, Laporta gave a short response: “We will try.”

The video of this event is doing the rounds on social media. Previously, the Barcelona President has publicly claimed that his entity has the resources available to undertake the signing of Nico Williams.