Joan Jett and Hal Willner’s Friends Talk About His ‘Masterpiece,’ the T. Rex Tribute Album ‘Angelheaded Hipster’

When veteran music producer Hal Willner passed away due to complications believed to be associated with Covid-19 on April 7, a day after his 64th birthday, the music community in New York and beyond was devastated. Willner had been the sketch music producer for “Saturday Night Live” for decades — the show paid homage with a moving four-minute video — and he’d produced albums for Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull, Lucinda Williams, Laurie Anderson and many more.

But his gifts as a producer are perhaps best evidenced in the series of mind-blowing tribute albums he oversaw (although, as we see below, he hated that term), which found artists ranging from Tom Waits — who wrote a heartfelt tribute to Willner — and Ringo Starr to Keith Richards and Wynton Marsalis paying musical homage to Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill and even music from Disney films.

His final project turned out to be just such an album: a collection of Marc Bolan/ T. Rex covers called “Angelheaded Hipster,” out today (Sept. 4) on BMG, that he’d working on since 2016. The album features perhaps his most genre-defying variety of artists to date — from U2 with Elton John on piano (on “Get It On” (Bang a Gong)”) to Nick Cave, Lucinda Williams, Kesha, Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Peaches, Metric’s Emily Haines and even both Sean and Julian Lennon.

Supervising producer Rachel Fox, who left her music law practice in the mid-‘90s to become Willner’s right-hand legal rep for 25 years, tells Variety that he considered the album his “masterpiece.”

“Hal hated the word ‘tribute’ in connection with these albums,” Fox says. “He wanted to spotlight Bolan’s abilities as a songwriter, lyricist and composer.”

Gary Lucas, a renowned guitarist who first met Willner in 1977 and worked with him often over the years, says, “Casting was always Hal’s strength. With his experience at ‘SNL,’ he could put together all sorts of quirky aggregations very quickly. He’d be like a beatific Buddha or rabbi, standing off to the side, beaming. You wanted to play your best for him.”

The Bolan album was the brainchild of The Who’s longstanding manager Bill Curbishley and Ethan Silverman, who conceived the project as an album and a “making of” documentary to get Bolan the recognition many fans feel he has long deserved — although he had just one U.S. pop hit with “Get It On (Bang a Gong),” Bolan was an early ‘70s superstar in England, rising to fame before his longtime friend and rival David Bowie. Bolan even had his own TV show, on which he performed with Bowie just days before his death in a car accident on September 16, 1977, two weeks short of his 30th birthday.

When BMG A&R veteran Kate Hyman got oversight, she turned to her old friend Willner, whose first move was to have Nick Cave record a chilly version of “Cosmic Dancer” from T. Rex’s 1971’s “Electric Warrior,” the album many consider Bolan’s best.

BMG’s Hyman called Willner “the Robert Altman of record producers,” who got the best out of musicians and preferred amplifying the artistry of others rather than his own.

“Hal put this very strange group of people in one room, then sequenced the record,” she says.

Bolan’s music tended to be either ‘50s-influenced riff-rock or mystical acoustic songs, and “AngelHeaded Hipster” (the phrase taken from Allen Ginsburg’s epic poem, “Howl”), finds Willner mixing the two.

“Hal and I were both big T. Rex fans and Marc Bolan was my first crush” says Joan Jett, recruited to play the chugging “Jeepster.” Jett lets loose a cathartic Bolanesque yowl midway through the song.

“That’s his scream I’m letting flow through me,” she says, “but it’s also intrinsic to what I do. I don’t even think about it — it’s part of me. Marc Bolan had a major impact on every aspect of my musician self, especially the look — the androgyny.

“The lyrics are surreal, and the words just sound beautiful together,” she continues. “They probably make sense to him, but if you’re looking for a message, you have to create your own. I enjoy the sound, the music and the melody for its own sake. It doesn’t even have to get any deeper than that.”

Metric vocalist/songwriter Emily Haines had known Hal Willner since participating in his live Neil Young homage in Vancouver back in 2010 (he organized many such concerts, which we won’t call “tributes”).