Joan Collins, 90, Says She's Had 'Nothing Done' to Her Face: 'I’m Needle-Phobic'

The actress shared the beauty tips she lives by in a new interview

Karwai Tang/WireImage Joan Collins

Joan Collins is setting the record straight on her appearance.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 90-year-old actress and author opened up about the skincare tips she lives by and revealed why she has never had any cosmetic procedures.

"I’ve had nothing done," she told the outlet when complimented on her skin. "I couldn’t do all that. First of all, I’m needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream."

The Dynasty star noted that she also makes a point to stay out of the sun and has passed along the same tips to her daughters.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Joan Collins on June 21

Collins has also had the same approach when it comes to fashion. In April, she showcased a stylish outfit on Instagram that was based on a 1980s Saint Laurent leather jacket she'd kept for years. The post included photos in which Collins wore the jacket with a sheer black and white striped shirt, black pants, and knee-high boots.

She wrote in the caption, "Looking for the#wisteria which only blooms in the#spring, wearing @ysljacket from the #80s#shoppingmycloset …wait! Looks like #ahubby found it!"

Collins explained in an interview with The Sunday Times that she does not believe in getting rid of old pieces of clothing.

“You know, they say if you have something and you haven’t worn it for a year, get rid of it? I don’t believe in that," she said. The columnist revealed that some of the clothes she's held on to are from her time on Dynasty.

“Oh, when I was doing Dynasty, I would go to Paris sometimes for Dior," she explained. "I knew [Gianni] Versace very well. Versace gifted me with several beautiful things that I still have."

The Golden Globe winner added that some of the items she received from the Italian fashion house founder include "a black leather jacket covered in big gold coins" and "a felt crossover skirt with a huge embroidered dragon on it."



