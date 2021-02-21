Jo Whiley says says she has suffered the ‘worst week’ of her life as sister battles Covid-19

Jo Whiley joined Radio 2's 5pm till 7pm slot in 2018 (Getty Images)

Jo Whiley has said her family experienced “the worst week of their lives” after her sister was admitted into hospital with the coronavirus.

Frances, who has learning disabilities and diabetes, was admitted into hospital earlier in the week after an outbreak at her care home in Northamptonshire.

“It’s been the worst week of our lives without a shadow of a doubt,” she told Andrew Marr on Sunday.

“24 hours ago we were talking palliative care and yesterday she rallied round and we are seeing her oxygen levels rise.

“At the moment, we’ve got hope. 24 hours ago we didn’t have any hope at all. She is an amazing fighter. She always has been a fighter and I’m just hoping her spirit gets her through.”

She added that since her sister’s admission into hospital her parents “haven’t slept for days”.

“My parents, I don’t think, have slept for days. We are really fortunate because they allowed for my mum and dad to be with her because the idea of Frances having to do this on her own is unthinkable.

“People couldn’t cope with Frances, when she was admitted to hospital she was so terrified that she rampaged through the hospital and people couldn’t contain her”.

The 55-year-old said security guards had to get involved to restrain Frances and her mum had to talk her down.

“My mum and dad are amazing people, they are very strong and focused on getting her better but they’re pretty done in and anxious.”

Ms Whiley said it is particularly difficult to treat people with complex needs who have contracted coronavirus because they often do not understand what is going on and cannot communicate.

She said Frances was so frightened that she would not allow medical staff to give her oxygen.

“That is why her oxygen levels plummeted, that is why she ended up fighting for her life, because you couldn’t do the most basic simple thing that you would do to try and get somebody through Covid, and we were at our wits end.”

She continued: “The medical professionals, who were doing an amazing job, just aren’t equipped because it’s all so new, they don’t know how people with a learning disability are going to react in this situation, which is why it makes such sense to just get them vaccinated as quickly as you possibly can.

Story continues

“They are terrified, they don’t know what is going on, they have no comprehension of what Covid is and what is happening to them, and they are there bewildered in a hospital”.

According to disability charity Mencap, people with learning disabilities are six times more likely to die with Covid-19, but were not included the top four priority cohorts for the jab.

“We should have been doing more for these people who have no way of helping themselves, they are just wholly reliant on us,” Ms Whiley added.

Mr Marr went on to ask the Radio 2 presenter how she was offered the vaccine on the same day her sister tested positive for the virus.

“I have no idea why I was offered the vaccine and my sister wasn’t,” she said.

“It felt like the cruellest twist in the world. I had been asking for her, wanting for her, to have her vaccine for a year and then for me to suddenly get a call to say I got the vaccine just felt hideously unfair.”

She also confirmed that Frances got called in for her vaccine last night but said “it’s too late”.

“She’s fighting for her life in hospital, it couldn’t be crueller.”

Ms Whiley took to Twitter following her appearance on the BBC One show to thank Mr Marr.

She wrote: “Thanks to @AndrewMarr9 @BBCOne for asking me to talk about my sister and her ongoing battle with Covid.

“I felt I owed it to the LD community to explain the unique challenges they face with this horrific virus & to let them know they are not forgotten or of less value in society.”

Many took to Twitter to praise the DJ.

One wrote: “Jo Whiley on Andrew Marr this morning advocating for people with Learning disabilities to be prioritised for the vaccine, and so they should. We, as a country need to do more for people with learning disabilities, and close this gap of inequalities!!!”

Another said: “Just seen @jowhiley on #AndrewMarr Sending massive love to her as she fights to keep her sister alive AND to make the government listen. Take your jab invite Jo, then you’ll be protected to continue your fight. Sending healing vibes to your gorgeous Frances”.

Read More

Jo Whiley forced to pull out of BBC Radio 2 show after sister Frances admitted to hospital with Covid

Jo Whiley said she would give up vaccine ‘in a heartbeat’ after being offered jab before sister in care home

Jo Whiley admits ‘relentless abuse’ from Radio 2 listeners affected her