Jo Malone London's beauty advent calendar is on sale now

Photo credit: Jo Malone London

What is the first sign that Christmas is coming? Among the serious beauty fans at least, it's the flurry of beauty advent calendars that begin to dominate the shelves. And while there may now be dozens vying for your attention, Jo Malone London's chic cream and black collection remains one of the most coveted every year.

An annual sell-out without fail, Jo Malone's beauty advent calendar is the pinnacle of the fragrance brand's festive collection. This year's offering is undeniably classic, staying true to the brand's instantly recognisable cream and black packaging, and opening to reveal two tiers of festive surprises.

So, what exactly is in store? You can expect a welcome mix of candles, bodycare and of course, those globally adored colognes in fragrances both old and new. The Pine & Eucalyptus mini candle is a particular highlight, as is the indulgent Blackberry & Bay Body Crème. But perhaps best of all is the inclusion of a full-sized 30ml Cologne, which can be unwrapped on December 24.

While a glitzy, festive calendar is undeniably fun, the real draw of Jo Malone London's offering is the year-round appeal – nothing here will feel out of place once January rolls around. In fact, you'll be stocked with enough sublime scents to see you through the whole of 2022.

The Jo Malone London Advent Calendar is priced at £325, and is available now at Jomalone.co.uk

You Might Also Like