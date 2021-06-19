Jo Malone Has Created 4 More Zara Perfumes & We Tried Them All
Jacqueline Kilikita
·4 min read
In 2019, Zara joined forces with Jo Malone (CBE of Jo Loves fragrance) to deliver a collection of luxury perfumes with high street prices – and as you can guess, they were more popular than both beauty giants could have ever predicted.
Beauty obsessives fawned over Waterlily Tea Dress (notes of bergamot, spearmint and musk) and fell head-over-heels for Amalfi Sunray (orange blossom and mandarin) to name a couple of dreamy scents in the collection. It's no wonder we were left wanting more.
Excitingly, Zara and Jo have teamed up once again this summer to create a brand new perfume range – Zara Rain – inspired by the beauty of raindrops and their various scents. Just like the collection before, each perfume is affordable at £25.99 for 90ml (or £5.99 for 10ml if you'd like to dip your toe in).
As big fans of the first collection, of course we had to give the latest drop a go. Here's what 4 R29 staffers think of the new fragrances. Hint: you'll want them all.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
Kevin Durant produced a playoff performance for the history books against the Bucks in Game 5 while Chris Paul's terrible run of luck in the playoffs continued as he entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice and doubled, Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer and Chris Paddack struck out 11 in five impressive innings to match his career high for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 Friday night. The Padres have hit seven homers in winning the first two games of the four-game series. They came into the series struggling badly after losing 13 of 17 games, including going just 1-5 on a trip through New York and Colorado. Coming off a 6-4 thriller Thurs
Phoenix (AP) — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory on Friday night. Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51. Souza homered in the eighth off Joe Mantiply (0-2). S
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.