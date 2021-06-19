Jo Malone Has Created 4 More Zara Perfumes & We Tried Them All

In 2019, Zara joined forces with Jo Malone (CBE of Jo Loves fragrance) to deliver a collection of luxury perfumes with high street prices – and as you can guess, they were more popular than both beauty giants could have ever predicted.



Beauty obsessives fawned over Waterlily Tea Dress (notes of bergamot, spearmint and musk) and fell head-over-heels for Amalfi Sunray (orange blossom and mandarin) to name a couple of dreamy scents in the collection. It's no wonder we were left wanting more.



Excitingly, Zara and Jo have teamed up once again this summer to create a brand new perfume range – Zara Rain – inspired by the beauty of raindrops and their various scents. Just like the collection before, each perfume is affordable at £25.99 for 90ml (or £5.99 for 10ml if you'd like to dip your toe in).



As big fans of the first collection, of course we had to give the latest drop a go. Here's what 4 R29 staffers think of the new fragrances. Hint: you'll want them all.



No.01 Rose Petal Drops EDP, £25.99 for 90ml



"When I think of rose perfume, my mind pulls up the old-fashioned fragrances that decorated my grandma’s dresser in the ‘90s (rich and cloying). But this is different; a much more modern rose. At first spritz, the floral notes are lush and sickly sweet (a bit like Turkish delight) but those intense, all encompassing elements dry down to something warm and sexy. It reminds me of Acqua Di Parma’s Peonia Nobile, which is 4 times the price. It lasted pretty well on my skin (better than some of my designer perfumes, actually) but clung to my clothes for a lot longer and I loved floating around the house. The bottle is big for £25.99 and it comes housed in a luxe box, too. It’s a steal for floral fragrance obsessives." – Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty editor.



No.02 Bergamot & Leather Spritz EDP, £25.99 for 90ml

"I must admit I don’t have a type when it comes to fragrance and I’ll wear anything that smells nice to me. Whether woody, floral or sweet, I’ll don them all and sometimes all in one go if I’m feeling over-enthusiastic! But wow, I am in love with this perfume. The notes are a perfect mix of light sweetness with a real punch of musk. It’s a little masculine but I’m very into that. The packaging and bottle are rather divine and for £25.99 it feels so luxe on a reasonable budget. Win win! I sprayed this in the morning and could still smell it on my skin later that evening, so it does last really well. The fragrance changed to a notably more subtle scent throughout the day, but it was still really lovely and interesting. Three words spring to mind with this fragrance: gorgeous, stunning and sexy. My husband complimented me on how great I smelled, but I’m not sure whether this is due to the fragrance or that I’m actually wearing perfume for the first time in forever..." – Meg O'Donnell, art editor.





No.03 Citrus Meze EDP, £25.99 for 90ml

"I’m picky when it comes to perfume, which is why I always go for something citrusy; you just can’t go wrong. Straight out of the bottle, this perfume genuinely smells like freshly squeezed grapefruit and lime. What follows is a slightly sweet, almost floral undertone (which I wasn’t expecting) that balances the scent nicely. Something about it feels very nostalgic to me. Overall, it’s light yet vibrant, making it perfect for summer! The packaging is simple but feels very sleek for the price point and this perfume will definitely last you a while. If you’re in the market for a classic citrusy scent, this one’s a winner." – Kristine Romano, assistant, photo & design.





No.04 Amber & Fig Cashmere EDP, £25.99 for 90ml



"I have to admit that when I picked this perfume, I assumed the scent would be warm and fruity. But it turns out that it's the exact opposite. The blue bottle is fresh and cool; it smells more like a deep aftershave than a light summery spritz as the name suggests. It's perhaps obvious to say that this perfume reminds me of a very expensive candle shop given it was designed by the queen of candles herself, Jo Malone. There is something about the woody notes that evoke memories of wafting through a posh department store. Overall, the scent is strong but refreshing, like taking a dip in the cool sea after lying in the sun all day. It's surprising at first, but melts into a thoroughly sweet experience. At only £25.99, it allows you to smell super fancy on a budget, which is a win in my book." – Alicia Lansom, editorial assistant.



