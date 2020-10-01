The Jo Malone beauty advent calendar is now available to buy

Jo Malone's beauty advent calendar 2020 is available to buy now. (Jo Malone)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Jo Malone products have dominated the Christmas lists of beauty and homeware lovers for years.

The brand is a cult classic among those who like their homes to smell as sweet as their baths, and the ever-expanding product lines means there is always something new to discover and pair with old favourites.

The best way to give yourself a taster of new scents and feel nostalgic about much-loved old ones, is the Jo Malone beauty advent calendar.

A sell-out every year, Jo Malone's beauty advent calendar is the pinnacle of the fragrance brand's festive collection, which for 2020, is all about celebration and parties.

This year, the much sought-after calendar features the distinctive Jo Malone townhouse, redressed with shimmering balloons to celebrate a Season of Scent.

Buy it: Jo Malone Advent Calendar | £320 from Jo Malone

Advent Calendar More

The gorgeous calendar, which folds out to expose 24 drawers of goodies, is available exclusively at Jo Malone from today for a two week preview, before a nationwide launch in boutiques

As you reach into each of the drawers (which for a sustainable 2021 you can then reuse to store make-up or jewellery), you'll discover a miniature version of one of the brand's best-sellers, including candles, body products and colognes.

So, as you countdown to Christmas, you can enjoy not only much-loved favourites including the English Pear & Freesia Cologne and the Green Tomato Leaf Mini Candle, but also a few new festive surprises, too.

Plus, there's an extra special present waiting behind the door on Christmas Eve.

Costing £320, this luxury offering marks the sixth year running that Jo Malone London has created a beauty advent calendar, with past iterations selling out fast.

We won’t give away the full list of goodies included inside but, take it from us, it will feel like Christmas from the moment you open that first door.

Watch: Liberty's Beauty Advent Calendar 2019 had shoppers queuing from 6am