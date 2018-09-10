Joël Levac wins Rallye Défi of Canadian Championship

The first day of competition started on a good note for Levac and Lewis in their mighty WRC MINI, winning every stage on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jean-Sebastian Besner and Yvan Joyal (Mitsubishi) battled fiercely over second place with Simon Vincent and Hubert Gaudreau (Subaru). By the end of the day, just 22 seconds separated them.

Sunday, the second day of action was made of 14 staged for a total of 125km. Again, Levac and Lewis were just simply unbeatable. They set the fastest time in every stage to win the event by four minutes and 42.2 seconds over Karel Carré and Samuel Joyal in their Subaru. Carré and Joyal lost some time because of a flat tire and some setup difficulties early with a new sequential transmission.

Jean-Sebastian Besner and Yvan Joyal finished in second place on the road in their Mitsubishi, but a petition for jumping a start led to a very costly two-minute penalty, which dropped them to third place overall.

Simon Vincent and Hubert Gaudreau arrived home in fourth place in their Subaru, ten minutes behind the winners after they suffered a unfortunate flat tire.

Nicolas Laverdière and Vincent Trudel took fifth place overall in their Production 4WD Mitsubishi. They endured a broken suspension component, but were able to repair it quickly without losing too much time.

Americans Adam Kimmett and Michelle Miller contested their first Canadian rally and took sixth place overall in their Subaru.

Wim van der Poel and Bryan Lord captured the honours in the 2WD category. Despite a down-on-power engine of their Ford, they finished the event in ninth place overall.

Thirteen teams finished the rally, and five were forced into retirements, including Steeve Hobbs (Subaru) and Marc Bourras (also driving a Subaru).