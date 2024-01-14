Jo Koy Complains About ‘Soft’ Celebs In Post-Golden Globes Stand-Up Set: Report

Jo Koy apparently thinks celebrities need to toughen up a bit.

On Friday night, the comedian alluded to his recent Golden Globes hosting debacle during his first stand-up since he bombed at the award show, calling celebrities “soft” and “marshmallows,” according to Variety.

“Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft,” he said onstage at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fucking laugh at ourselves?”

Koy then hinted at the award show again: “I got a feeling none of you motherfuckers watched it, and I’m kinda happy.”

“Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country,” he said. “We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

Koy never mentioned the Golden Globes by name, but he discussed other topics throughout his stand-up, such as the importance of understanding others and accepting failure, Variety reported.

“I haven’t laughed in four days. I’m so happy,” he said at one point during the show. “You guys make me so happy.”

A representative for Koy did not immediately return a request for comment.

Koy received backlash after several of his jokes at the Golden Globes last weekend fell flat.

Among the jokes that did not go over well with the audience was a quip about the NFL and its fixation with Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL, on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said at one point during the ceremony.

Swift was captured on camera looking unamused with Koy’s joke. The comedian admitted the following morning in an interview with “GMA3” that his Swift joke was “a little flat.”

Many viewers also slammed Koy’s joke about the “Barbie” movie as sexist. He described the summer blockbuster film as a movie about “a plastic doll with big boobies.”

Story continues

Director Greta Gerwig, though, appeared to take the joke in stride.

“Well, he’s not wrong,” she told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday. “She’s the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll. Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she’s there to be projected upon.”

Related...