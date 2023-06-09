Jo Adell focused on making the most of his opportunity back in big leagues

Angel's Jo Adell hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Angel Stadium on Thursday. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Jo Adell just wants to do the best he can with this opportunity.

“How many ever times I get put out there, whether it’s a pinch-hit, whether it’s a start, whatever it is, I’m gonna try to help the team win,” Adell said before the Angels' series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Angel Stadium.

The Angels outfielder was sent to triple A to start the 2023 season. He was called back to the major leagues on Wednesday, a late scratch from a start with the Salt Lake Bees, after Hunter Renfroe went on the paternity list for the birth of his first child. Adell started Thursday’s game at right field and batting sixth.

Adell, however, might not be with the big league team for long this time, with Renfroe expected back on Saturday — MLB’s paternity leave is three days. Manager Phil Nevin acknowledged a decision would need to be made by then, but was still excited to watch him play on Thursday. Adell recalled that conversation with Nevin.

“I'm not trying to force a hand or try to make something that's not going to be,” Adell said. “Every chance that I get, I'm gonna try to make it the best I can.”

Adell and Mickey Moniak were at the end of the outfielder pecking order when the Angels left Tempe, Ariz., for the spring. General manager Perry Minasian made sure to fortify depth among the position players in the offseason to help keep a healthy cast of bona fide major league players on the field. Renfroe and Brett Phillips were the two offseason outfielder pickups. Luis Rengifo, as well, continued to strengthen his utility abilities, improving at playing in the outfield, as well.

Meanwhile, Adell and Moniak made their own strides in triple A. After Phillips was designated to Salt Lake City and Jared Walsh was activated off the injured list in the middle of May, Moniak was the next man up. His impressive feats at triple A so far have translated to several big time defensive plays, including a home run robbery, and batting .304 with a .982 on-base-plus-slugging rate.

Adell has also made plenty of noise in Salt Lake City, particularly with his power bat, with which he’s racked up 18 home runs. Through it all, Adell continued to work, mentally focused on competing with himself.

Angels' Jo Adell hits a home run during the first inning of a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

“I'm playing a game of me versus me,” Adell said. “I go out and every opportunity I get, I try to compete and see how much better I can be, whether it's practice, weight room stuff, out on the field during the game.”

Coming into his first game back in the big leagues, Adell — who has not had a complete season in the big leagues since making his debut in August 2020 — said he felt as prepared as he had in the past whenever his name was called up.

“I think it's the same mission, the same goal as far as preparedness,” Adell said. “It's the same, you know, I feel like I'm prepared. Every time you come out here, you can't feel like you're not ready."

On specific aspects of his game he worked on in triple A, Adell has played all three outfield positions, including center field, which he’s done more of this year compared to previous seasons. The regular repetitions and reads have made him feel more comfortable in his defense in the outfield.

He also said that down in triple A, his goal was to work on his base running and his jumps in the outfield, both of which he said he has seen improvement with.

“I'm not trying to size-up against other players,” Adell added. “There's a lot of good players. Good team, good players. So, I think for me it's wherever my role is, wherever I fit into the mix, I'll be happy about that and continue to get better and prove that I belong.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.