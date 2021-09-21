JNV Class 9 admissions 2021: Registration opens at navodaya.gov.in; check details here

The registration process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9 admissions 2021 for lateral entry test has been started by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Students seeking admission to Class 9 can apply online by visiting the official website of NVS at https://navodaya.gov.in/.

The deadline to submit the online application form for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 9 admission 2021 is 31 October.

According to an official notice, candidates who are studying in Class 8 during the academic session 2021-22 in one of the government or government-recognised schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.

Steps to apply for JNV Class 9 admissions 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS - https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

Step 2: Search and click on the 'JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 Test' link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves or log in to the account

Step 4: Now, students need to fill in the application form and make the fee payment

Step 5: Once the process is complete, click on 'submit'. The application form will be submitted

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same

Check direct link to apply here: https://www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs/homepage

The selection test for admission to Class 9 will be held on 9 April, 2022 (Saturday) in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district or any other centre allotted by NVS. Meanwhile, the duration of the exam will be for 2 hours 30 minutes and the medium will be English/Hindi. Students appearing for the test will have to answer in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

