JNV Class 6, 11 Result 2021 Announced: Here's How to Check

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the results for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) classes 6, 11. Class 6 students check their result by logging in, and class 11 students can check the selection list directly from the website.

In order to check the results, students of JNV classes 6 and 11 will have to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: navodaya.gov.in. Class 6 students can also check their result on: cbseitms.nic.in, reported Careers360.

Class 6 exam was conducted on 11 August 2021.

How to Check JNV Class 6 Result

Visit the official website: cbseitms.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.

Click on "Click here for Selection Test (CLASS VI) 2021 Result" on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on 'Check Result'.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

Students will also be notified about their class 6 result through SMS from their respective regional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, reported Careers360. The report further stated that the result will also be displayed is the offices of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, District Education Officer, District Magistrate, and Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region.

Class 11 students will get the link to selection list on the homepage of the website. The list displays names of the provisionally selected students for lateral entry admission in class 11. It has been released for various regions.

