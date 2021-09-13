JNUEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

New Delhi, September 13: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021. The call letters have been uploaded on the official website for the entrance exams to the various courses offered by the university. Candidates who have applied for the JNUEE 2021 can visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in to access and download the admit cards for the entrance examination. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to September 23, 2021. AP ICET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket on Official Website sche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official notification by the National Testing Agency, the entrance examination will be conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to various courses offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth. Scroll down to know to steps to download the admit card.Alternatively, click here for direct link to JNUEE Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download JNUEE Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'JNUEE-2021 Admit Card'

Choose an Login Option - (Application Number and Password/ Application Number and DOB)

A new web page will open, enter required details

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. According to the official notification by the NTA "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in." Candidates are advised to read the instruction in the admit cards carefully.