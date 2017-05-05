JMU's Abdullah trying out with 49ers

(STATS) - Former James Madison running back Khalid Abdullah, the most outstanding player in the Dukes' 2016 FCS national championship game win, is trying out at the San Francisco 49ers' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Abdullah was not selected in the seven-round NFL Draft last week.

During his senior season, his 289 carries, 1,809 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns and 25 overall scores over 15 games led all players in the FCS. He had 101 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in JMU's 28-14 win over Youngstown State in the national final.

Abdullah is the all-time leader at James Madison in rushing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (45) and second in rushing yards (3,678).