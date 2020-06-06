JLS' Aston Merrygold announces birth of baby boy with sweet photo

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for JLS star Aston Merrygold, who has welcomed his second child with his fiancé Sarah Lou Richards.

The singer and Strictly Come Dancing alumni shared the news on his Instagram, where he revealed that more information would come in an exclusive OK! Magazine shoot at a later date.

"Welcome to the world baby boy, Macaulay Shay Merrygold," he wrote on his page. "12.52pm 5/6/2020."

The pair already have a son together named Grayson, who is currently two years old.

They were also due to marry in the summer, but Sarah's pregnancy led to them deciding to wait until they had welcomed their second child, so their littlest one could enjoy the wedding too (and even if they hadn't, the pandemic would've put pause to that as it has done for so many summer weddings).

He's not the only JLS member to announce new bundles of joy either, as Marvin and Rochelle Humes recently revealed that they were expecting their third child later this year, also a baby boy.

Earlier this year, to mark the 10th anniversary of their four-times platinum debut, Aston's old group JLS announced their reunion tour. They performed on TV and said that they would perform across the UK and Ireland in the autumn and winter, and tickets are still available to purchase.

"This year is a big year for us: our 10 year anniversary [since JLS's debut album]," JB Gill teased just before the reunion. "We are all very much in touch, we're still brothers."

