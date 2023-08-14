JLo and her doppelgänger just did a synchronised makeup routine and it’s scary how alike they look

Getty Images

If you could be anyone's twin, JLo is a pretty good straw to draw, and this content creator, Poca Eve, really is the global megastar's twin. We've mistaken her for Jen on our timeline more than once. But now, JLo Beauty just shared a side-by-side of the pair in matching black robes doing the exact same movements and makeup technique and all we can say is, wow.



Sharing the video to Instagram the page wrote: "@PocaEve’s take on the dot, blend, GLOW contour + highlight hack 🤩 ✨✨" and one commenter said what many of us were thinking: "Why does she look more like JLo than JLo looks like JLo … lolz"



They detailed all the products used in the stars dotting contour technique: "To get that JLo glow as shown here, try That JLo Glow Serum, That Fresh Take Eye Cream, That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream, and That Star Filter Complexion Booster. ✨"

But tbh, most people were preoccupied with the crazy twinning. The whole comment section looked pretty much like this:

"Omg u guys look identical 😍"

"This is her clone 😂"



"She looks like JLO's younger Sister!"

"It’s amazing 😂 The resemblance is incredible"

"Omg, don’t know who is whooo"

It's not the first time Eve's recreated the star's beauty lewks, and it really is the best resemblance.

Like, I'll never not be amazed by this.

As another commenter said: "I guess it true what they say that in some place in the world, you have someone that looks just like you!!!😍🔥"

Follow Elena on Instagram





You Might Also Like