JLo debuts new summer hair transformation complete with choppy fringe

We love switching our hair up for the summer months and apparently so do the celebs. Jennifer Lopez has just debuted a brand new hairstyle and we cannot get enough of it!

In recent years we’ve seen JLo rock her trademark bouncy waves or seriously slicked back dos but the singer/actor has just unveiled a new hairstyle complete with a fringe – or bangs as the Americans like to call them.

And she appeared to reference these bangs with her Instagram caption, which read: “Bang bang 🩵 #ThisIsMeNow @jlobeauty @hairbylorenzomartin”

In the series of selfies that she shared to the social media platform, we see what appears to be a different hue for the brunette, along with some sunkissed highlights that are styled in loose beachy waves.

The fringe is somewhere between a full one and more of a wispier curtain style that frames her face beautifully. And it's immediately giving us all the inspiration when it comes to our next trip to the hairdresser.

Just a few days earlier, Jennifer was spotted with a much darker and sleeker hairstyle at the premiere of The Flash, which she attended with her husband Ben Affleck.

We can only wonder if this is for a new role or maybe she just fancied a change but whatever the reason, it appears that there’s not a hairstyle that she can’t pull off flawlessly.

It does follow a period of change in her personal life, with her and her husband reportedly purchasing a new home for their family – which includes Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max and Ben’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – after two years of searching for their dream house when JLo relocated from Miami to Los Angeles.

We can’t wait to see more of JLo’s fabulous new fringe and highlighted hair very soon.

