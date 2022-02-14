JLo, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Ye, more celebs vibe to epic Super Bowl halftime show

Angelenos at home weren't the only ones vibing to the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

The star-studded Super Bowl game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, brought in A-list athletes, artists, actors and even royals (Prince Harry was joined by cousin Princess Eugenie), bopping their heads to "Still D.R.E" and "California Love."

Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals tapped California natives and hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, alongside Mary J. Blige and Eminem, to perform a 13-minute show at halftime.

Before the Rams took home the trophy, celebrities were enjoying the musical performances.

Review: Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop, Dre, Kendrick Lamar prove fiery mix in Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Ye, more celebrities enjoy Super Bowl halftime show

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James was "living his best life" as 50 Cent surprised everyone at SoFi Stadium during the halftime show. In a video shared on Twitter, the basketball player was seen dancing and singing along.

NFL says it was 'aware': Eminem makes statement by taking knee during Super Bowl halftime show

.@KingJames is out here living his best life during the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/cWhMw9CjL2 — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

And if that video wasn't enough clarification, James also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!" he wrote.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

'They're going to see us all shine': Mary J. Blige 'earned the right' to conquer Super Bowl stage

Story continues

Previous halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez was serving the same energy James was, dancing and singing along when Compton-bred rapper Lamar hit the stage.

"I think JLo enjoyed the #SuperBowl halftime show a little more than Ben (Affleck)," wrote @KarisaMaxwell.

I think JLo enjoyed the #SuperBowl halftime show a little more than Ben. pic.twitter.com/TWjXIUrJ1b — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

Fresh out of his Sunday Service, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, also made it out to catch the halftime show performance. Ye was caught on video bopping his head when Dr. Dre took the stage.

Ye watching the Halftime Show at the #SuperBowl tonight (2.13.22) pic.twitter.com/ORZEvskNJL — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 14, 2022

It was also a Kardashian-West family affair as Ye was accompanied by daughter North and son Saint.

Kanye West sits in the stands at the Super Bowl with his children North and Saint.

Ye calls out Billie Eilish: Eilish responds to Ye's apology demands for alleged Travis Scott diss

Justin Bieber made it quite clear who his favorite performer of the night was: Eminem. "JUSTIN BIEBER STANDING UP AND RAPPING TO @Eminem IS A WHOLE MOOD," wrote Twitter user @peachesbiebss.

JUSTIN BIEBER STANDING UP AND RAPPING TO @Eminem IS A WHOLE MOOD #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/hsK7mc0r6x — kim 🍑 | 13 days (@peachesbiebss) February 14, 2022

Cardi B, who was spotted with husband Offset in the stands, took a video of herself singing along to Mary J. Blige.

Cardi B also bumped into Olivia Rodrigo and posted a quick clip of the "driver's license" singer striking a pose.

Cardi B shares a video with Olivia Rodrigo at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/GQnuyr5Ylg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

Another former halftime show performer, Beyoncé, was also enjoying the show – clad in cat-eye sunglasses. Kelly Rowland joined her former Destiny's Child member, according to a photo shared by @B7Album.

Before the halftime show, Jay-Z was spotted at the sidelines snapping photos of daughter Blue Ivy.

Jay z is such a dad taking pics of Blue Ivy whenever he can🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/PIWKTg6fuH — 👑Shay-Li👑 (@badguyshay) February 13, 2022

Shawn Mendes and former One Direction member Niall Horan were all smiles during 50 Cent's portion of the performance in a video posted on Twitter.

Shawn and Niall Horan at the #SuperBowl ! This is so cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/5VEUJLxTNw — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) February 14, 2022

Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott also give Dr. Dre and Co. props

Even if not in attendance, other celebs took to social media to give props.

"THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!!" wrote Lady Gaga on Twitter, who performed at the halftime show in 2017. "That’s what it’s all about!!"

THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2022

Missy Elliott said the show was "legendary" and "will forever be."

#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑 this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 14, 2022

Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter: "Mary J Blige. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Bowing down. #SuperBowlLVI"

Mary J. Blige gave a fiery performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Chris Tucker, Matt Damon, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Jon and more.

Review: Mickey Guyton charms with respectful Super Bowl 56 national anthem

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl halftime gets raves from Jennifer Lopez, Gaga, Kanye, more