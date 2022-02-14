  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JLo, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Ye, more celebs vibe to epic Super Bowl halftime show

Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Angelenos at home weren't the only ones vibing to the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

The star-studded Super Bowl game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, brought in A-list athletes, artists, actors and even royals (Prince Harry was joined by cousin Princess Eugenie), bopping their heads to "Still D.R.E" and "California Love."

Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals tapped California natives and hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, alongside Mary J. Blige and Eminem, to perform a 13-minute show at halftime.

Before the Rams took home the trophy, celebrities were enjoying the musical performances.

Review: Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop, Dre, Kendrick Lamar prove fiery mix in Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Ye, more celebrities enjoy Super Bowl halftime show

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James was "living his best life" as 50 Cent surprised everyone at SoFi Stadium during the halftime show. In a video shared on Twitter, the basketball player was seen dancing and singing along.

NFL says it was 'aware': Eminem makes statement by taking knee during Super Bowl halftime show

And if that video wasn't enough clarification, James also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!" he wrote.

'They're going to see us all shine': Mary J. Blige 'earned the right' to conquer Super Bowl stage

Previous halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez was serving the same energy James was, dancing and singing along when Compton-bred rapper Lamar hit the stage.

"I think JLo enjoyed the #SuperBowl halftime show a little more than Ben (Affleck)," wrote @KarisaMaxwell.

Fresh out of his Sunday Service, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, also made it out to catch the halftime show performance. Ye was caught on video bopping his head when Dr. Dre took the stage.

It was also a Kardashian-West family affair as Ye was accompanied by daughter North and son Saint.

Kanye West sits in the stands at the Super Bowl with his children North and Saint.
Kanye West sits in the stands at the Super Bowl with his children North and Saint.

Ye calls out Billie Eilish: Eilish responds to Ye's apology demands for alleged Travis Scott diss

Justin Bieber made it quite clear who his favorite performer of the night was: Eminem. "JUSTIN BIEBER STANDING UP AND RAPPING TO @Eminem IS A WHOLE MOOD," wrote Twitter user @peachesbiebss.

Cardi B, who was spotted with husband Offset in the stands, took a video of herself singing along to Mary J. Blige.

Cardi B also bumped into Olivia Rodrigo and posted a quick clip of the "driver's license" singer striking a pose.

Another former halftime show performer, Beyoncé, was also enjoying the show – clad in cat-eye sunglasses. Kelly Rowland joined her former Destiny's Child member, according to a photo shared by @B7Album.

Before the halftime show, Jay-Z was spotted at the sidelines snapping photos of daughter Blue Ivy.

Shawn Mendes and former One Direction member Niall Horan were all smiles during 50 Cent's portion of the performance in a video posted on Twitter.

Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott also give Dr. Dre and Co. props

Even if not in attendance, other celebs took to social media to give props.

"THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!!" wrote Lady Gaga on Twitter, who performed at the halftime show in 2017. "That’s what it’s all about!!"

Missy Elliott said the show was "legendary" and "will forever be."

Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter: "Mary J Blige. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Bowing down. #SuperBowlLVI"

Mary J. Blige gave a fiery performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Mary J. Blige gave a fiery performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Chris Tucker, Matt Damon, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Jon and more.

Review: Mickey Guyton charms with respectful Super Bowl 56 national anthem

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl halftime gets raves from Jennifer Lopez, Gaga, Kanye, more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop, Dre, Kendrick Lamar prove fiery mix in Super Bowl halftime show

    Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem put hip-hop center stage in an epic Super Bowl 56 halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

  • 50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance

    The rapper was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

  • Super Bowl: Dr Dre and Eminem pack in the hits at half-time show

    The pair jointly headlined the half-time show alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

  • ESPN Host’s Wife Exposes His Super Bowl Food Crime And Fans Freak

    Apparently he also eats sandwiches with a knife and fork.

  • Revisiting Janet Jackson’s Most Unforgettable Looks

    From Control to the present day, the Grammy Award-winning musical icon continues to inspire us all with her notable style. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Kim just shared some fire gym selfies – and fans are all commenting on the same thing

    Fans are suggesting that Kim Kardashian West has posted another subtle statement about the end of her marriage to Kanye West, through her new gym selfies. In

  • Netflix Originals' Marvel Shows Are Leaving the Streaming Platform

    Netflix Original Marvel shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher are officially...

  • Call the Midwife fans devastated as tragedy rocks the show

    Call the Midwife fans have been left devastated as a train crash rocked Poplar and two long-running characters' lives were left hanging in the balance

  • Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. in tears after Super Bowl victory

    Sunday's Super Bowl win was a cathartic moment for more than one Los Angeles Ram.

  • Passenger Goes Berserk on American Airlines Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing

    Twitter/@SoccerMouazWielding their aircraft galley’s coffee pot as a makeshift weapon, the crew aboard an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. subdued a passenger attempting to pry open the plane’s door on Sunday afternoon.The harrowing scene, and subsequent emergency landing, was chronicled on social media by numerous passengers on Flight 1775. One posted a video of the pilot confirming that the suspect tried to barge into the cockpit first.“He was trying to but he coul

  • Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

    The Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI is airing on NBC

  • Ominous Russian movements in Black Sea raise alarm

    It’s not just Russian troop movements that are setting off alarm bells. A large naval buildup in the Black and Mediterranean seas has created another threat to Ukraine near Crimea.

  • Eminem takes a knee, hip-hop makes history during star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show

    Despite reports that the NFL was worried about a potentially "divisive" event, Dr. Dre's first-ever hip-hop halftime show brought nothing but California love.

  • Eminem Takes A Knee In The Middle Of Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

    The “Lose Yourself” entertainer kneeled during the end of the show, after performing alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g