JLEN to invest in German green hydrogen production site

LONDON (Reuters) - JLEN Environmental Assets Group said on Monday it will invest up to 9.2 million euros ($10 million) in a green hydrogen production site in Germany, along with a consortium of investment funds and clean energy developer HH2E.

The production site is in Lubmin, Germany, and will be able to produce over 6,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year during its first phase.

Further development phases are expected to increase capacity to over 1 gigawatt, with annual production exceeding 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Green hydrogen is made by electrolyzing water powered by renewable energy such as wind or solar. It is touted as a fuel which can help decarbonize heavy-emitting industries and transportation.

The Lubmin plant will be built and operated by HH2E and will produce green hydrogen to the transport industry and large-scale energy and industrial consumers, JLEN said.

A final investment decision is expected in the coming months, with construction of the plant starting straight afterwards, it added.

($1 = 0.9123 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)