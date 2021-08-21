JKCA Accuses Parvez Rasool of Stealing Pitch Roller, Cricketer Denies Accusation

The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has issued notice to Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool, asking him to return a cricket roller that they allege he took, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

"You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action," said the email which was sent to Rasool and other administrators and was signed by "Committee Members JKCA".

Rasool, however, denied ever having taken the roller. "Roller is not like a tennis ball that I can keep in my pocket and roam wherever I want to. It's for ground use, it's for cricket development. I really don't know why these things are happening here. I got a 'second notice' which stated that we had sent you a notice on 5th of July," he said, adding that he never received the initial notice.

In an email sent to Rasool and the other administrators, Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta, a BJP spokesperson, who the BCCI appointed on the three-member sub-committee to run JKCA, said: "Do we have any proof to nail him down," reported The Indian Express.

Rasool, the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India, said he felt victimised. "They said police action will be taken. Then in the mail, they said, do we have enough proof to nail him down. Does that mean you have come here to nail me down? Their intention looks different," Rasool told the newspaper.

The 32-year-old all-rounder claimed that one of the officials wrote on a social media website that Rasool 'needs to be given a longer rope so that he hangs himself' but later deleted his comment.

"The official deleted it but I have the screenshot of it. Can anyone tell me what wrong I have done that I need to be hanged? If you have any doubts, they have my phone number, they can call me. It took mere seconds to clarify but it seems they wanted to victimise me," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

In June 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had passed an order asking the BCCI to run the JKCA, after which the sub-committee came into existence. Cricketer Mithun Manhas and two BJP spokespersons, Gupta and advocate Sunil Sethi, were appointed to the panel.

Majid Dar was also appointed to look into the development of cricket at Srinagar and report to the sub-committee.

Gupta told the newspaper that the email was written to Rasool, who hails from Bijbehara in Anantnag district, as the mailing addresses of all district associations were not available, and his name was in the JKCA register for his district.

"We have not only written to Parvez Rasool but to all district associations and whosoever has taken JKCA machinery from Srinagar. Machinery was distributed at district associations without any vouchers. In many districts where we don't have a mailing address, the letter was sent to the concerned person whose name was registered with us. He (Rasool) took offence to why the mail was written to him," Gupta told The Indian Express and said the matter was being "hyped up".

JKCA first sent a notice to Mohammad Shafi of Bijbehara, and then a second one to Rasool. He questioned why wasn't he sent the first notice. "They said that it's in their record book, if it was there in the record book then why was I not sent first notice, instead I was sent second notice. It means it was an afterthought. There must be a receipt with them? If you feel someone is not using it properly, then, you write to them and not to a cricketer who has nothing to do with this. I don't get the point why they wrote me a mail especially as I have nothing to do with this. Write to the district officials."

However, Gupta said, "We did this because we want to prepare an audit report, a ledger book needs to be maintained. There is hardly any book maintained here over the years. So when we took over after the court's order, we saw that these machinery are not being found."

Gupta said, "some of the districts feel that they can get away with anything and nothing will happen to them," and that is why they included the threat of police action in the second notice.

In his reply on 26 July, Rasool said, "This is to inform you that I Parvez Rasool first international cricketer have represented my country and also played in IPL, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar trophy, India A, Board president XI, Irani Trophy, captained the J&K Ranji team from last 6 years and only cricketer from J&K who got best all-rounder award from BCCI 2 times. Today I got a letter stating that I have taken roller from JKCA which is really unfortunate… Let me clarify that I haven't taken any roller or machine from JKCA. I am a player who is playing cricket. I just want to ask is this the way to treat international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket. You have an affiliated body in all districts; you should ask them for any JKCA equipment if present in their districts rather than me."

Rasool said he has now been forced to think about his future.

"I have played cricket with passion and hard work. They are now forcing me to think about my future. I have come here to play cricket and not to do all this. Playing in this environment looks very tough now. If they have done this to me, imagine what they can do with smaller players" he said.

Rasool is promoting cricket back in his town of Bijbehara in the Anantnag district, the only venue with turf pitches, and also sponsoring young cricketers to take up the sport.

He said his district wanted to organise a cricket tournament but was denied permission by the JKCA, who said in a circular that the association would ban all those participating in the unsanctioned tournament. The reason given to them was the COVID-19 restrictions. However, other tournaments had been allowed to continue and conclude.

"There were other tournaments happening, some were happening on mat wickets. A few districts later approached JKCA saying that as their tournament is already on, they should be allowed to conclude it. The JKCA agreed to it but when we asked they said no, due to the COVID-19 situation they couldn't allow us to host the tournament. We are still waiting for approval from JKCA," he told the newspaper.

Rasool now wants the BCCI to intervene before the situation goes out of control. "I think BCCI should intervene now. Please see my work. I'm trying to promote cricket on my part. I had spent from my own pocket to build that ground and meet daily expenses. I don't take any money, I help players. I thought what I saw and achieved, others should also get it. The fame, the money and playing a higher level of cricket, that is what I want everyone to see from this part of the region."

(With Inputs from The Indian Express)

