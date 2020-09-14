JKBOSE Declares Bi-annual Class 10 and 12 Exam Results. Check at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for bi-annual 2019-20 exams. The results have been released for students of Class 10 and 12 from Kashmir division. One can check their results at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results contain details like candidates’ name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject and qualifying status, if they have passed or failed.

How to check results

Step 1: In the search box on Google, type JKBOSE or enter the link, https://jkbose.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for bi-annual result of the class for which you appeared

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on view result

Step 4: Result will be visible on screen

Students should make sure that all the details printed on the result are correct. In case they find any discrepancy, they should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities concerned so that corrections can be made as soon as possible.

They can also use this result for applying for streams or colleges of their choice till they do not get marksheets. It may take some time to receive the marksheets as schools are closed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The board has also extended the last date for submission of admission-cum-permission forms for private bi-annual exams 2020 summer zone till September 15.

https://www.jkbose.ac.in/NewsDoc/637354962109369588CamScanner%2009-12-2020%2016.38.16.pdf

It has also issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms for Class 10 for annual (regular) winter zone. Those who want to apply will be able to do so from September 17. The last date for submitting the application is October 7. Those who miss the deadline will get to submit form till October 17 with late fees of Rs 640.

https://www.jkbose.ac.in/NewsDoc/637356514340384813revised%20schedule.pdfThe normal prescribed fee for admission is Rs 840 and if a student takes any additional subject, he will be charged Rs 1,010.