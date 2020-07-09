J&K violence, Jagdeep passes away and more: A round-up of the top stories on July 09, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.

COVID-19 infected patients seen playing chess inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall quarantine centre attached to LNJP Hospital on July 8, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

BJP leader, brother, father shot dead in J&K; PM Modi enquires

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former Bandipora Bharatiya Janata Party president Wasim Bari, his father, and brother were killed on Wednesday, 8 July, after terrorists opened fire at them. Read More

Super spreading of COVID-19 detected in Kerala, commandos deployed

Of the 600 samples tested from Thiruvanthapuram's Poonthura area in the last five days, 119 people have been found to be infected. An official said it could the first evolving cluster outbreak in Kerala. Read More

Indian Army personnel asked to delete 89 apps: Sources

The Indian Army has reportedly asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram, to plug leakage of information, sources in the Army said. Read More

Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide killed in encounter: UP police

“The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest,” Etawah Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said. Read More

Jagdeep dead at 81: Ranveer, Ayushmann and others pay tributes

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, had not been keeping well, producer Mehmood Ali, a family friend, said. Read More

Coronavirus: Is India the next global hotspot?

India has seen a series of record spikes recently, adding tens of thousands of cases daily. It recorded most of its confirmed cases in June, within weeks of reopening after a rigid lockdown. Read More

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration to block international student ban

Story continues

The federal lawsuit seeks to block the Department of Homeland Security from stripping international students of their student visas and making them go back to their native countries as the coronavirus pandemic forces schools to move most classes online. Read More

Kangana's team alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw slipper at actress, called her ‘mad'

Pooja Bhatt, on Wednesday, tweeted to remind how the Bhatts had launched Kangana Ranaut in their 2006 production Gangster. Reacting to the tweet Kangana's team has now launched a tirade on social media. Read More

US first lady Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

A wooden sculpture of Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated US Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture. Read More

'A great moment': West Indies and England condemn racism together

West Indies and England delivered a statement to the world about equality and the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee before the first Test. Read More

US coronavirus cases rise by over 60,000, setting single-day record

The United States faces a bleak summer with record-breaking infections and many states forced to close parts of the economy again, leaving some workers without a paycheck. Read More