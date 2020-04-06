'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' after experiencing 'all symptoms' of COVID-19

Amy Johnson
Yahoo Celebrity
J.K. Rowling says she experienced coronavirus symptoms, but has "fully recovered." (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)
J.K. Rowling says she experienced coronavirus symptoms, but has "fully recovered." (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has revealed that she has been suffering from “all symptoms” of COVID-19 over the past two weeks— although hasn't been tested for it.

The writer shared the news via her Twitter account as she linked to a video featuring advice on how to relieve the respiratory symptoms of the virus while stating that she had followed it on the recommendation of her husband Neil Murray, a doctor.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

She added that she has “fully recovered.”

Last week saw Rowling launch “Harry Potter at Home,” an online hub featuring entertainment based around her books on the boy wizard.

Rowling said her doctor husband, Neil Murray, recommended her treatment. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rowling said her doctor husband, Neil Murray, recommended her treatment. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Upon its launch, she said parents, teachers and carers "working to keep children amused" might be in need of "a bit of magic."

The website features quizzes, puzzles and crafting videos, claiming to cast "a Banishing Charm on boredom."

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides. 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

What to Read Next