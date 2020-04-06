'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' after experiencing 'all symptoms' of COVID-19

J.K. Rowling says she experienced coronavirus symptoms, but has "fully recovered." (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has revealed that she has been suffering from “all symptoms” of COVID-19 over the past two weeks— although hasn't been tested for it.

The writer shared the news via her Twitter account as she linked to a video featuring advice on how to relieve the respiratory symptoms of the virus while stating that she had followed it on the recommendation of her husband Neil Murray, a doctor.

She added that she has “fully recovered.”

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Last week saw Rowling launch “Harry Potter at Home,” an online hub featuring entertainment based around her books on the boy wizard.

Rowling said her doctor husband, Neil Murray, recommended her treatment. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Upon its launch, she said parents, teachers and carers "working to keep children amused" might be in need of "a bit of magic."

The website features quizzes, puzzles and crafting videos, claiming to cast "a Banishing Charm on boredom."

