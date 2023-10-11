JK Rowling: Many women on the Left don’t trust Labour because of Lisa Nandy

JK Rowling (left) has criticised Lisa Nandy (right)

JK Rowling has lambasted Lisa Nandy over her stance on trans issues, calling her “one of the biggest reasons many women on the Left no longer trust Labour”.

The Harry Potter author criticised the shadow international development secretary after she made a speech at the Labour conference to say she would stand up for “women’s rights”.

The gender-critical writer said her past comments on sending a trans woman rapist to a female prison suggest she has not stood up for women’s rights in the past.

Ms Rowling also criticised the former Labour leadership candidate for signing a pledge which described Women’s Place UK, an organisation that campaigns to prevent biological men from entering places such as women’s rape refuges, as a “trans-exclusionist hate group”.

It is the latest salvo from the author, who has been critical of the Labour Party’s stance on trans issues.

Last year she attacked leader Sir Keir Starmer for saying “trans women are women”.

Rowling questions Nandy

The latest criticism comes as Labour holds its annual conference in Liverpool.

On Tuesday night, Ms Nandy tweeted an extract from her speech, which included the words: “Women’s rights are human rights and human rights are non-negotiable.

“My absolute priority will be to embolden and empower women and girls in every part of the world.”

This incensed Ms Rowling, who replied: “You said rapists should be transferred to women’s prisons if they self-identify as women.

“You called Women’s Place UK a hate group.

“Given that you’re one of the biggest reasons many women on the Left no longer trust Labour to defend their rights, do you stand by these comments?”

Ms Rowling was referring to a question and answer session at the Labour conference in 2020, just after Sir Keir became leader.

This is clip of Lisa Nandy in 2020 re self-ID. Watch this 👇 It’s just gobsmacking. pic.twitter.com/8oegtdKZc3 — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) December 23, 2022

Ms Nandy said: “I believe very fundamentally in people’s rights to self-ID, and I believe the Gender Recognition Act strikes the wrong balance in relation to that.

“So crimes I think that are recorded should be recorded as that person wishes, who has been through that process and self-identified.

“I think trans women are women and I think trans men are men and I think they should be in the prison of their choosing.”

During the Labour leadership campaign earlier in the year, she also signed a pledge card from Labour Campaign for Trans Rights which called on candidates in the leadership race to back the expulsion of party members who hold “bigoted, transphobic views”.

The card described Women’s Place UK as a “trans-exclusionist hate group”.

The group is opposed to gender self-identification, and advocates restricting access to women-only spaces on the basis of “sex, not gender”.

