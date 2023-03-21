JJJJound x Reebok Club C Returns in Olive Green

JJJJound and Reebok have had a longstanding partnership, releasing coveted sneaker collaborations loved for their minimalist aesthetic. This time around, the two labels have come together once again for a third colorway of their collaborative Club C.

Teased via Instagram by the Montréal-based design studio, the sneaker maintains its usual minimalist look, while JJJJound's branding replaces Reebok's logo on the window panel on the sides. While the past iterations came in white and ivory hues, these new kicks offer a touch of contrast on the branding, outsole and inner terry cloth lining in a khaki, olive green shade. The luxe leather upper rounds out the look while the tongue is dressed in beige.

The JJJJound x Reebok Club C in olive green is expected to drop in the coming months at the Montréal label and footwear giant's stores in the coming months at a price of $150 USD. Take a sneak peek at the pair above and below and stay tuned as we learn more.