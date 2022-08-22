JJJJound Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Tekla

With multiple footwear collaborations with ASICS, Reebok, New Balance and more under its belt, JJJJound is now teaming up with Tekla, the Copenhagen-based home label loved for its bedding and sleepwear.

The Montréal-based design agency took to Instagram to tease the partnership, revealing a sneak peek at the launch. While not much information is available just yet, it's possible the collaboration could feature Tekla's usual items such as towels, bedding, pajamas and more along with JJJJound co-branding.

Stay tuned as we learn more bout the Tekla x JJJJound collaboration and peep the teaser down below.

