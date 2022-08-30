JJJJound Teases China-Exclusive PUMA Suede Classic Collab

As fans wait for the design agency to release its Tekla collaboration, JJJJound has announced another footwear partnership. This time around, the label has joined forces with PUMA on a new iteration of the Suede Classic, which will release exclusively in China.

A follow-up to the Montréal-based name's recent releases with ASICS, Reebok and New Balance, the Suede Classic appears to arrive in two colorways. The teaser reveals the sneaker offered in beige and gray colorways, boasting a minimalist aesthetic signature to JJJJound. The design is complete with white soles while JJJJound's branding appears on the rear as well as the insole in a repeated pattern.

Not much information has been announced as of now, but the JJJJound x PUMA Suede Classic will be available exclusively in China for Fall/Winter 2022.

