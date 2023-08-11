JJJJound Kits Out the Reebok Club C in "Core Black"

Off the back of its numerous collaborations with footwear brands, JJJJound is returning to Reebok for another iteration of the classic Club C.

This time landing in a sleek, all-black edition, the new "Core Black" sneaker marks the fourth time that Reebok and JJJJound have joined forces, following the recent "Olive" iteration that dropped earlier this year. In typical fashion, the Montreal-based company has teased the collab with a single image of the kicks shared on their Instagram page. Photographed from a top-down angle, the sneakers boast buttery suede toe boxes and side panels, both arriving in the same smooth black.

Elsewhere, puffy nylon tongues, laces and leather interior liners make up the rest of the silhouette, landing in a matching black hue. Similar to the duo's previous releases, the collaborative kicks are likely to feature JJJJound branding across the usual Reebok-branded windows, but we'll let further official imagery confirm that.

Take an initial look at the Reebok x JJJJound Club C in "Core Black" above, slated for release at some point during the Fall/Winter 2023 season.

