JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby Together, Son Koa James: 'Love and Happiness'

JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby

JJ and Kealia Watt are officially parents!

The professional athlete couple have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Koa James, according to a joint Instagram post shared by the pair.

In the caption, they wrote, "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22"

The Cardinals defensive end, 33, and his soccer pro wife, 30, first announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages in June.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her bump under a brown bodycon dress.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt

Amy Sussman/Getty

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

In February, JJ celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.