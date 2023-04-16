Jittery Arsenal set unwanted record as self-inflicted title blow at West Ham hands initiative to Man City

(Getty Images)

Arsenal have been breaking plenty of records this season, but at West Ham they set an unwanted one.

For the second week in a row, Arsenal let slip a two-goal lead and it is the first time in Premier League history they have done that in consecutive matches.

Against Liverpool last week, thanks to Aaron Ramsdale heroics, it could be argued that it was a case of one point gained as opposed to two dropped.

This draw at West Ham was undeniably a case of the latter, though, and Arsenal only have themselves to blame.

With 10 minutes gone, there was only one winner. Arsenal were two goals up after Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had profited from poor defending and slick attacking.

The Gunners, however, did not kill the game and errors gifted West Ham back into it. Gabriel’s rash challenge allowed Said Benrahma to score a penalty, Bukayo Saka missed a spot-kick of his own and Jarrod Bowen had the freedom of the area to make it 2-2.

Momentum is now firmly with Manchester City in the title race, who cranked up the pressure by winning 3-1 against Leicester on Saturday.

Arsenal lead them by four points at the top of the table, but crucially Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand. The meeting between the two sides on April 26 feels more defining than ever.

At the full-time whistle, Arsenal players fell to the floor, perhaps stunned by what had just happened. They had made a flying start to the match and within 10 minutes they were two goals to the good.

They were both well-worked moves, but just as poor was West Ham’s defending. The Hammers were off the pace, perhaps feeling the impact of their midweek trip to Gent in the Europa League, and they were ruthlessly punished.

For the opener, Arsenal opened West Ham up as Odegaard found Ben White and his drilled cross was tapped home by Jesus at the back-post.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as Gabriel Martinelli swung in a cross from the left. It went over every West Ham defenders’ head and Odegaard had acres of space to volley the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

Story continues

That sucked the life out of the London Stadium and, at times, you would not have known a football match was taking place.

The only time the silence was punctuated was by the odd boo from West Ham fans or gasps as Odegaard led the Hammers midfield on a merry dance with his tricks and flicks.

The Norwegian was running the game, but Arsenal were not killing it and, with 12 minutes to go before the break, West Ham were given a lifeline.

Thomas Partey, who had been loose all game, was robbed of the ball by Declan Rice just outside the area. Rice found Lucas Paqueta and Partey’s error was compounded as Gabriel brought down his Brazilian team-mate. Benrahma made no mistake from the spot.

Suddenly there was life in the London Stadium again and Arsenal had to dig in to reach the break in front. After a dream start, it ended up being the most shots they have faced in a first-half this season.

The pressure did not relent after the interval and during a frantic 10 minutes the Hammers levelled the game.

Arsenal should, however, have restored their two-goal led when Martinelli won a penalty after Antonio was adjudged to have blocked his shot with his hand.

Up stepped Saka, who has been flawless from Arsenal since becoming their penalty taker since Euro 2020, but he pushed this one wide.

Two minutes later, the Gunners were punished as another England winger, Bowen, volleyed past Aaron Ramsdale.

From there, West Ham looked the most likely to win it and they had the best chance of the final 30 minutes.

Benrahma skinned Rob Holding out left, but Antonio could only head his cross onto the post and wide.