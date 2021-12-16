Jitterbit Names Singu Srinivas SVP and General Manager

Veteran Tech Executive to Lead the Company’s North American Commercial Operations

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced it has named Singu Srinivas senior vice president and general manager, effective immediately. With over two decades of experience leading and advising both Fortune 500 and high-growth technology businesses, Srinivas will take charge of the company’s North America commercial operations, including eBridge Connections, which Jitterbit acquired in May 2021.

Srinivas joins Jitterbit from Synacor, where he also served as senior vice president and general manager. He spent six years at the company and was part of the senior executive leadership team who took it private in April 2021 after nine years as a public company.

“Singu's combination of experience advising successful high-growth companies and leading go-to-market organizations will make him a key addition to the senior executive team as we enter our next phase of growth,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. “His wide-ranging expertise spanning from sales to customer success for a number of managed services and SaaS companies will be critical as Jitterbit continues our fast growth.”

“The markets Jitterbit serves are dynamic and facing hypergrowth as customer integration needs are expanding in both size and complexity,” Srinivas said. “This is a tremendously exciting time to join Jitterbit. With the addition of eBridge and recently Wevo to the business, we are bringing an increasingly unique value proposition to small business, mid-market and large enterprise customers. I'm looking forward to helping the company find new ways to scale and bring value to our North American customers and channel partners.”

Before his time at Synacor, Srinivas spent five years as a partner at management consulting firm Waterstone Management Group (which was acquired by West Monroe Partners), where he advised technology software and services clients on strategy, new product development and go-to-market initiatives. Before that, Srinivas held positions as GM and VP at Radialpoint and CEO and co-founder at HiWired, a VC backed company acquired by Radialpoint. He has also previously held executive positions at IBM.



About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process.

