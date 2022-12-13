Jitterbit Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Jitterbit

Jitterbit Offers Hyperautomated Cloud and On-Premise ERP Application Integration to Help BigCommerce Merchants Drive Efficiency and Effectiveness

ALAMEDA, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to Jitterbit’s automated order-to-fulfillment process. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Jitterbit’s platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“For e-commerce businesses to succeed in today’s crowded retail environment, integration and automation are key to a seamless order-to-fulfillment process,” said Ron Wastal, senior vice president, business development, channel and alliances at Jitterbit. “Our new partnership with BigCommerce will help merchants easily connect systems, which results in reduced errors, time savings and an overall better customer experience.”

Using intelligent automation, Jitterbit connects BigCommerce to ERP systems without IT help or development work for implementation. Manual integrations are complex and can typically take months, but with the Jitterbit-BigCommerce partnership, merchants will be able to combine BigCommerce with ERP systems. The partnership reduces the strain on IT infrastructure, largely eliminating the need for human support and improving the end-customer experience by providing automated workflows between BigCommerce and an ERP.

The partnership enables companies to integrate BigCommerce with all of the leading accounting systems, ERPs, customer relationship management (CRMs), and Order Management solutions including but not limited to Epicor, Exact Macola, Intuit QuickBooks, MS Dynamics, Sage, Salesforce, SAP, and Zendesk.

“Our partnership with Jitterbit further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Jitterbit shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

With the new partnership, merchants will be empowered to:

Integrate efficiently - Connect SaaS, on-premise and legacy applications with a single iPaaS solution.

Manage and scale easily - Get full visibility across the enterprise with a centralized dashboard.

Create business apps quickly - Update as you go with built-in iterative application development.



BigCommerce Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, please visit:

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Contacts:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com

pr@bigcommerce.com



