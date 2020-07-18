Jio 5G, Affordable Smartphone with Google, JioMart and Other Key Announcements at RIL AGM 2020

Technology took centre stage at the recently concluded RIL AGM 2020, with Jio Platforms proving key to the digital transformation of RIL, as well as being a key contributor to India’s digital revolution. Jio created history by becoming the first Indian telecom operator to launch 5G in India, all of which has been completely built from scratch in India itself. Jio also welcomed Google as an investor and strategic partner, and is now slated to build a 5G-ready affordable smartphone from the ground up. For this, Google will collaboratively develop a customised Android-based operating system. Other key announcements included the expansion of JioMart, JioMeet and JioGlass, all of which will tap into the 5G ecosystem that Jio Platforms has envisaged as the way forward.

