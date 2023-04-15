Jinkx Monsoon blows the roof off RuPaul's Drag Race finale with dazzling Chicago performance

When you're good to Mama Ru, Mama Ru is good to you.

After landing a monumental role as Mama Morton in the Broadway production of the iconic musical Chicago, RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 and All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon brought her Manhattan-sized singing chops to the season 15 finale stage for a dazzling rendition of one of the show's memorable tunes.

Ask any of the chickies in her pen... 😌 @JinkxMonsoon brought @ChicagoMusical to the #DragRace Grand Finale & sang the house DOWN with a performance of "When You're Good To Mama" 👏 pic.twitter.com/cwNQMYZA8Q — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

Upon joining the Chicago cast at the top of 2023, Jinkx became the first drag artist to play Mama Morton — a role inhabited by Queen Latifah in the Best Picture-winning 2002 movie adaptation — on the Great White Way. The Drag Race alum earned stellar reviews for her performance, and reportedly increased ticket sales exponentially during her tenure with the show.

In addition to Jinkx's her-storic starring role on the New York City stage, the entertainer will next appear on stage around the world on her Everything at Stake tour, before she makes her debut in a major role on the beloved BBC series Doctor Who.

"I'm going to find the parallels between the witch hunts that existed in the olden days, when women were persecuted for taking on the patriarchy, and the parallels happening right now with the queer, trans, and LGBTQIA+ community — the witch hunt we're experiencing as we take on the patriarchy," Jinkx recently told EW's Quick Drag podcast of the upcoming tour.

"It's [called] Everything at Stake because this is the most attention I've had on me in some time, and I want to show the world why I deserve that attention. That's where it started, and since coming to this title, the world continues to be a f---ing s--- show. And the title now has multiple meanings, of course, that will find its way into my work for this tour. I'm too loud-mouthed and opinionated for me not to bring what's going on in the world into my work."

