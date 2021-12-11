Jingle Ball 2021: Doja Cat fans disappointed with no-show, but concert stayed merry and bright

Doja Cat missed New York's Jingle Ball, but the energy was still merry and bright, with performances from Lil Nax X (pictured here), The Jonas Brothers, Kane Brown and more.

Doja Cat fans were left disappointed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York Friday night after the singer pulled out the same day.

According to a statement posted to the "Get Into It" singer's Instagram earlier Friday, a few members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently quarantining.

"For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball," the statement continued. "I'm extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there."

The statement was also shared to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Instagram, where fans were quick to share their dismay.

"I literally only bought tickets to see Doja😭😭This is so disappointing!" user @sierraasuarez commented.

"Y’all giving us refunds or???" user @daireeg commented.

"I bought a ticket to see doja. I swear someone really good better replace her," user @bensrainbowloom added.

Despite the disappointment over Doja, the seasonal concert still managed to stay merry and bright with the rest of the star-studded line-up performing at Madison Square Garden.

Ed Sheeran kicked the night off singing some of his most popular hits like "Shape of You" with just himself, his guitar and a loop pedal on stage. He also performed his latest holiday song "Merry Christmas," a collaboration with Elton John.

Though John was not at the event, he appeared via video to wish concert-goers "the best time" before welcoming his "incredible Christmas collaborator" to the stage.

Sheeran's solo act got swapped with a stage of dancers for Tate McRae and Dixie D'Amelio, who even brought out TikTok-famous dancer sister Charli for a song.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 10, 2021

The tunes continued with Bazzi, Saweetie, Kane Brown, Tai Verjes and AJR before the Jonas Brothers came "Burning Up" the stage with new and old favorites that had the crowd on their feet, including holiday track "Like it's Christmas."

To finish off the night, Lil Nas X sleigh-ed in a shimmery crop top and skirt ensemble while performing his hits "Old Town Road," "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and more.

There were also some famous faces that came out to help present each performer, including Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart, Laverne Cox and Jimmy Fallon.

Those who missed the concert can take part of the holiday cheer through the live taping of the show that will air on The CW on Dec. 15.

