Jingle Ball 2021: Coldplay And Little Nas X Team Members Positive For Covid-19, Causing Acts To Withdraw From Tour

The annual event, produced by iHeartRadio in multiple cities, returned to an in-person show this year after 2020 was presented as a virtual attraction. Little Nas X performed at last night’s Madison Square Garden show in New York City, but will not be appearing in any other events. Coldplay was set to appear tonight and at the Sunday event, both at London’s O2 Arena.

The announcement on Jingle Ball 2021 shows the continued risks of live indoor events, even as the pandemic wanes. There was no information immediately available on when the Jingle Ball 2021 tests were returned on the Little Nas X and Coldplay members and what precautions were taken at the show. But at least in the New York case, the time frame was clearly inadequate to prevent exposure for all attendees and performers.

News of the positive tests came early this morning in an online post from tour sponsor Capital One. The revised schedule will see Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran play extended sets, with ArrDee and Tom Grennan added to the bill in plce of Nas and Coldplay at the London event.

Previously, Doja Cat said she would not perform her scheduled show at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stops in New York City and Boston this weekend. That’s after members from her production team tested positive.

