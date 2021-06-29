Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Speak Out After Counting On Cancellation: 'We Wholeheartedly Agree'

Jinger Vuolo Instagram

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are closing a big chapter in their lives.

On Tuesday, following the news that their family's TLC series Counting On was canceled after 11 seasons, the couple released a statement on Instagram.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," they wrote about the show.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew 'Counting On' and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds," their statement concluded.

Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 33, are currently living in L.A., where they are raising daughters Felicity, 2, and 7-month-old Evangeline Jo.

Counting On premiered on TLC in 2015 and served as a spinoff series to 19 Kids and Counting — starring Jinger's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — which ran from 2008 to 2015.

Jinger Duggar/instagram Jim Bob Duggar, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, Jeremy Vuolo and Michelle Duggar

In a statement issued to PEOPLE on Tuesday, the network confirmed that Counting On would be ending: "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

The "situation" referenced in the network's statement alludes to recent public scandals involving Jinger's oldest brother Josh Duggar.

Instagram; Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo; Josh Duggar

Counting On premiered in the same year that news broke about Josh allegedly molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager. Two of his sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald later came forward as two of the victims, insisting they had already "moved on" and forgiven their brother when the news became public.

Also in 2015, amid Josh's first public scandal, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled after nine seasons. Then, a month later in August 2015, Josh confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna Duggar in an apologetic statement after Gawker reported that he appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse.

Another scandal made headlines this April when Josh pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography and was released from jail one week after he was arrested. Prosecutors believe Josh had more than 200 images of children on his computer. If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could receive up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

Following Josh's arrest, TLC released a statement that read: "TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar. 19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC cancelled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then."

Many members of the Duggar family spoke out after Josh's allegations in April, including Jinger.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," she and husband Jeremy said in an April 30 statement shared on Instagram.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that "overall, Jinger and Jeremy are horrified and disgusted by the situation," adding, "Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing. Jinger is having a hard time coping with it."