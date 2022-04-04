Jin Was Seated For Most of BTS's Grammys Performance - Here's Why

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BTS lit up the Grammys stage with their performance of "Butter" on Sunday night, with memorable moments like Jungkook coming down from the ceiling, V whispering sweet nothings into Olivia Rodrigo's ear, and J-Hope almost wiping out midsong (but saving himself like the smooth dance master he is). However, while Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga danced throughout the performance like usual, Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, stayed seated for most of the performance. While ARMYs certainly know what's going on with Jin at all times, many of the non-BTS stans tuning into the Grammys might be wondering why he wasn't dancing along with the rest of the group.

On March 19, Big Hit Entertainment announced on BTS's fan app, Weverse, that Jin had surgery on his hand. On March 19, they wrote, "We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury. Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18."

Although the surgery went well, he has to wear a cast for "stabilization and a speedy recovery." As he's still healing from his surgery, it's likely Jin can't dance like usual, lest he further damages his finger. Plus, considering BTS has four huge performances in Las Vegas coming up in the next two weeks, he surely wants to be able to perform to his best ability then, thus taking it easy right now.

Seated or not, Jin still delivered a performance to remember. As BTS were pulling off their super spy-inspired act, Jin was running the show at a faux control board, and his trademark charisma was not lacking in the least. When the last chorus rolled around, Jin joined the rest of the boys for an epic finale and nailed the boys' dance moves like the consummate dance pro he is.

Along with performing at this year's Grammys, BTS is also nominated for best pop duo/group performance for "Butter," which will be announced toward the end of the night.