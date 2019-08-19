Jimmy White puts Crucible misery to bed with World Seniors Snooker Championship win
After a career filled with Crucible Theatre misery, snooker legend Jimmy White has finally removed his ‘nearly man’ tag by winning the World Seniors Snooker Championship at the venue.
The 57-year-old is well known for finishing as a runner-up six times in the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible, but beat former world number eight Darren Morgan 5-3 to claim the seniors title.
It is White’s second World Seniors Snooker Championship victory, but it is the first time the competition has been held at the venue which caused White so much disappointment throughout his career.
Speaking after his win, White said: "It sounds strange to be world champion at the Crucible.
"I have been playing really well, I lost the form on Thursday coming here and today I managed to get my game together and I felt very strong."
Got there in the end crucible pic.twitter.com/CZLEipzvo3
— Jimmy White MBE (@jimmywhite147) August 18, 2019
The player nicknamed “The Whirlwind” also tweeted: "Got there in the end".
The Englishman’s first defeat in a World Championship final at the Crucible Theatre came in 1984 against Steven Davis.
Four of White’s six defeats at the venue came against Stephen Hendry, with the last of them coming in 1994.
This year’s World Seniors Snooker Championship was made up of former snooker greats, with White taking home a £25,000 prize for his victory.
