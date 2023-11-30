Jimmy Vesey breaks tie with 4:15 left, Rangers rally to beat Red Wings 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey broke a tie with 4:15 left and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 Wednesday night.

K’Andre Miller had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin also scored and Alexis Lafrenière had two assists for the Rangers, who scored twice in the third period to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 26 saves.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist, Moritz Seider also scored and Andrew Copp had two assists for Detroit, which had won three straight. Ville Husso, making his second start in 18 days, stopped 38 shots.

Miller tied it at 9:14 of the third, one-timing a pass from Mika Zibanejad. Vesey then put the Rangers ahead off a rebound.

CAPITALS 2, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist and Washington beat Los Angeles to end the Kings’ winning streak at five games.

Aliaksei Protas added two assists and Charlie Lindgren stopped 37 shots to help the Capitals snap a two-game losing streak.

Arthur Kaliyev scored for Los Angeles and Cam Talbot made 13 saves. The Kings lost for the first time in regulation this season when scoring first, dropping to 11-1-1.

CANADIENS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Armia scored with 2:57 left and the Montreal beat the Columbus for its third road victory in four games.

Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield and Gustav Lindström also scored and Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots for Montreal. The Canadiens were 3-2 on a five-game trip.

Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus.

