James “Jimmy” Story, the U.S. ambassador to Venezuelan affairs, is leaving his post later this month, a U.S. official told McClatchy.

Story, a career foreign service officer, has been serving as the U.S. envoy on Venezuela, with offices in Bogotá, Colombia, ever since the government of Nicolás Maduro in Caracas severed ties with Washington in 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.